Lanark business opens in South Korea

A business which was founded in 1891 in Lanark, has simply gone from strength to strength, and has now opened up a new outlet - in South Korea.

Glenmuir remains a family-run business committed to creating high-quality knitwear, but the brand is probably most well known for its golfing range.

The brand is retailed in luxury golf resorts in over 30 countries, including Switzerland, France, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Australia, South Africa, Japan and Russia, and has provided the European Ryder Cup Team with shirts and knitwear for over 30 years.

However, it has now opened its first pop-up store in Gangnam, South Korea, launching the company’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Mikhel Ruia managing director, said: “Being a family run business with over 125 years of Scottish heritage, we are proud to see the brand that was started way back in 1891 by Andrew MacDougall, is now being worn and loved by consumers across the world.

“Our team here in Lanark are very much focussed on producing products with impeccable care, skill and dedication to the craft.

“We export about 50 per cent of our sales to 30 countries globally and are passionate about taking our Scottish brand global.

“Our Korean team is doing a wonderful job of marketing the brand and communicating Glenmuir’s focus on high quality, unique brand identity in addition to our uniquely Scottish DNA which is resonating well with consumers in the country.

“The initial reaction has been outstanding and we very much hope the pop up store will become a permanent shop within the Shinsegae Gangnam Department Store. We are currently working on plans to open further stores in the very near future.”