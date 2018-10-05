Kirkmuirhill business is all pumped up after top award

A Kirkmuirhilll business is this week celebrating being named the best of its type in the country.

Penny Petroleum’s JET station has won the ‘Best Forecourt in Scotland’ award in its size category at the petrol retailing industry’s national awards. The award was presented to David Penny and Vicky Hennessy of Penny Petroleum at a ceremony at the London Hilton hosted by Kimberley Walsh, the TV presenter, singer and theatre star.

The judging panel was very impressed by recent redevelopment and refit of the site, commenting on the fact that Kirkmuirhill’s customer experience has “been greatly enhanced and the product range is now much better aligned to its local customer base.”

Judges also praised the team at Kirkmuirhill for the immaculately well-maintained forecourt and shop, the range of promotions and its facilities for customers.