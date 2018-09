The housebuilding boom on the fringes of Carluke is about to continue with Persimmons Homes making a provisional application to South Lanarkshire Council to develop the former Roadmeetings Hospital site on Goremire Road.

No number of homes have yet been given. Meanwhile, there is notice to the council of intention to build eight new homes on Carluke’s Brown Street. The applicant is listed as Mr Ross Galloway of Wilsontown.