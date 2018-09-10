Help to boost job prospects

Local employers and their workforces are being encouraged to take advantage of a programme designed to tackle in-work poverty and promote fair work.

South Lanarkshire Council’s ‘Upskilling’ initiative can support low paid workers to undertake training that could enhance their opportunities and potentially lead to improved pay and prospects, and increased hours.

Gladys Miller, finance and corporate resources committee chairwoman, said: “The primary aim is to reduce in-work poverty by enabling people in receipt of in-work benefits, limited hours, zero hours contracts etc to progress to better paid, more secure employment and to develop and improve their ability to make work pay.

“As well as offering multiple benefits to employees, we want to support employers too who show a genuine interest in developing the potential of staff which could ultimately increase profitability and productivity.”

To be eligible for the support, workers must be aged 18 and over, living in South Lanarkshire, preferably employed for six months or more, low skilled and with few qualifications.

Ms Miller added: “The Upskilling team work with employers to customise the programme to fit business requirements, meaning that the training and support given can be genuinely bespoke with tangible outcomes for all involved.”

Further information available by calling 01698 452026 or emailing upskilling@southlanarkshire.gov.uk.