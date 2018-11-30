Help Lauren map out Carluke's future

The big job of helping to bring about a new era of prosperity for Carluke has landed on the young shoulders of Lauren Walker, recently appointed Environmental Improvement and Events Co-ordinator at Carluke Development Trust.

She originally hails from Northern Ireland and studied at Aberdeen and achieved a Masters Degree in Belfast.

She moved to Scotland a year ago and currently lives in Edinburgh while planning to move nearer to her new job soon.

She told the Gazette: “Over the last few years I have been actively involved in supporting charities and voluntary organisation in identifying, developing and delivering community-led events, activities and programmes.

“I’m really excited to be part of Carluke’s future and looking forward to meeting all our communities and supporting them in becoming more active.

“I am also looking forward to working with the rest of the Trust team along with volunteers across our upcoming events and conversations.”

She was warmly welcomed to Carluke and her new job by Tom Sneddon, chair of Carluke Development Trust.

He said: “Courtesy of a grant from Big Lottery and the LEADER rural development agency, we are delighted to welcome Lauren on board to help us, not only to improve and expand our existing offerings around the Jam and Ham Fesrival and our annual Race - on July 2 next year - but to create new events and workshops in response to what people said in our two Carluke Conversations surveys.

“Lauren is seeking ideas as to what events, activities and programmes communities would like developed or delivered over the next 12 months. Lauren can be contacted at lauren.walker-carluketrust@hotmail.com.”