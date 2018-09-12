Glespin bus link contract goes to Lanarkshire company

The Gazette has been asked to point out that the Stratchclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) contracts to run the Three Valleys DRT and Glespin to Hamilton X50 were awarded to JMB Travel from July 8 until January, 2019 and not to McGill’s buses as stated in the August 29 edition due to incorrect information received.

In the meantime, on a separate bus issue, Claudia Beamish MSP has called on South Lanarkshire Council and SPT to “bring heads together” to provide an alternative transport solution to those affected by the 101/102 bus cuts in Abington and Crawford.

She has suggested a re-route of the 30/30A SPT route from Wanlockhead to Lanark via Biggar in rush hours.