Firms lands big contract

Cambuslang-based AB2000 Limited, plant hire specialist, has secured a considerable contract thanks to Banks Renewables’ promise to use nearby businesses during the construction of Kype Muir Wind Farm, near Strathaven.

Following the announcement of the Connect2Renewables (C2R) Charter, launched in 2014, Banks Renewables has prioritised local businesses wherever possible throughout the planning and construction phase.

As a result, the 88MW Kype Muir Wind Farm near Strathaven is projected to deliver a £101 million boost to the local economy throughout its operating life.

Located around 13 miles from the Kype Muir development, AB2000 is providing plant and mobile cranes to help to assemble the powerful turbines.

This contract is one of nearly 40 contracts granted to local businesses by Banks Renewables at the 26 turbine development.

Jim Houstoun, chief executive, AB2000, said: “We are proud to be working with Banks Renewables as a contractor to help them build the Kype Muir wind farm. In line with our values, and those of Banks Renewables, we employ skilled local people to work on our projects throughout Scotland. A number of our skilled crane operators from South Lanarkshire have been involved in this important wind farm construction job.”