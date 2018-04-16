Derelict landmark is replaced by new flats

A landmark building in the centre of Carluke, derelict for seven years, has now been bulldozed and replaced with luxury flats.

The Welfare Hall in Sandy Road, once a popular venue for dances, snooker enthusiasts and local events, was disused and became an eyesore after it closed around 2010.

Now Rosewood Homes, whose construction director is Carluke man Lou Lauder, has built a luxury development of 10 two-bedroom apartments, and two three-bedroom penthouses on the site. All the flats will be ready for entry next month.

Lou said: “Carluke is growing fast and is increasingly popular with commuters to Glasgow, Edinburgh and surrounding areas both by train and by road.

“Sandy Road is in the centre of town within easy walking distance of schools, shops, medical centre, railway station, bus routes and the M8 motorway so it’s an excellent location.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of the homes we build and the reaction we’ve had from people who have already reserved flats in this development, and others who are currently considering buying after viewing them, is a terrific endorsement of what we do.”

This is the third major project undertaken by Rosewood in Carluke in the last two years. Last February the company handed over the first phase of an affordable homes development at Shieldhill Road to Clyde Valley Housing Association and the second phase is is now starting.

Clydesdale West Tory Councillor Poppy Corbett said: “I am absolutely delighted to see that this former eyesore has now been turned into something befitting Carluke and the location it occupies.

“The fact that it’s a well-respected local builder, who is prepared to put something back into the community, makes this development all the better.

“The fact that these are affordable properties is a bonus and may even help keep essential employees local as opposed to moving outwith the area for accommodation.

“The old Welfare Hall was truly a blight on Carluke as it slowly rotted away, but to now see this latest development by Lou Lauder having reached fruition, is, in many peoples eyes, a much better proposition for the town than what was there originally.

“I wish him well in his future projects.”