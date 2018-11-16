Clydesdale villages: Summit to take place on future

The future of the Clydesdale villages of Blackwood, Kirkmuirhill, Carstairs Junction, Kirkfieldbank and Lesmahagow will be discussed at an important gathering taking place on Thursday, November 22.

The event, which will be a mixture of talks, workshops and shared learning, will be led by the Scottish Community Development Centre as part of their Supporting Communities Programme.

Said a centre spokesman: “This supports community organisations to take leading roles in developing their own ‘places’ through inclusive and engaging community action planning.

“The event has been initiated by Community Action Lanarkshire (CAL), a Leader rural development organisation-funded project managed by the Rural Development Trust to support rural communities with community led plans, training and to build and grow new projects.”

Becky McCauley, development manager from the Woolfords, Auchengray and Tarbrax Improvement Foundation (WAT IF) said: “Community-led Action Planning creates an ambition for the future that is relevant, inclusive and meaningful. It ensures communities can protect and develop what is of greatest value to them, as well as acting as a transformational tool for change.

“As a result, WAT IF? has enjoyed improved volunteer engagement, increased the number of project working groups and forged deeper partnerships with local organisations.”

To book a place, call 01555 664665.