Centre staff are not being nosey but are just trying to help

The new practice manager at Lanark’s Woodstock Medical Centre has reported that the first week of the new appointments system at the practice is going well.

She has also re-assured patients that, when asked questions, the administrative team at the practice aren’t being nosey but only trying to help.

Commented Gayle Wylie:”As part of our new care navigation scheme, which started very well on Monday, our team have been specially trained to assist patients by making sure they see the right person to help the patient with their problem.

“Our ‘care navigators’ will ask callers a few questions to assess their care needs and this will enable them to direct them to the most appropriate person or service, which may not always be a GP and may be another member of our practice team, such as one of our practice nurses, nurse practitioners, clinical pharmacists or local pharmacy. We are asking Lanark folk to support our care navigators as much as they can so we can help patients to access the right care.

“They are not being intrusive; they are doing their best to help callers. Calls are always treated in the strictest of confidence. We are so pleased that the people of Lanark have responded well to the new system in the first few days. Our revised complaints process will start to find solutions to complaints, some of which have been outstanding for as long as 18 months. If anyone would like to leave feedback, please visit our new website at www.woodstockmc.co.uk.”