Carluke to get ultrafast broadband boost

Virgin Media has announced that more than 6,000 homes and businesses in Carluke, will soon benefit from an ultrafast broadband and entertainment boost.

As part of its ‘Project Lightning’ network expansion programme, Virgin Media is expanding its ultrafast broadband network across Scotland bringing speeds of up to 362Mbps for residents and small businesses.

The expansion in Carluke will help transform the quality of broadband in the town where the average download speed is currently just 17.0Mbps. Work is underway already with completion expected by the end of 2019. Some homes in the area have already been completed.

Julie Agnew, Regional Director for Scotland at Virgin Media, said: “Time-strapped families and small businesses across Carluke will soon be benefiting from our brilliant broadband service. Giving them greater speeds will enable them to do the things they need to do and love doing more quickly and more easily. Laying new fibre means we will have to dig up roads and pavements, but we will do our best to minimise any disruption to the community.”

Councillor John Anderson, South Lanarkshire Council’s Chair of Community and Enterprise Resources, said: “We welcome Virgin Media’s continued investment into South Lanarkshire which will give residents in Carluke access to the benefits of ultrafast broadband, as well as more choice. This private investment fits perfectly into the Council’s Economic Strategy and the improvement of Digital Connectivity and we are working closely with Virgin Media to ensure disruption to residents is kept to a minimum.”

Virgin Media will post information leaflets to premises which might be affected by the works at least a week before work starts on their street. Its Local Community Liaison Officers will also be available to discuss the community’s concerns. In the near future Virgin Media will be hosting community information events which will give residents and businesses the opportunity to ask any questions or raise any concerns they may have: details will be promoted in local shop windows and on social media.

For any questions about Virgin Media engineering works, residents can email: ExpansionWorks@virginmedia.co.uk or call: 0333 000 5925 (option 1)

For further information, visit: www.virginmedia.com/lightning/network-expansion