Carluke lawyer takes bite of the Big Apple

A young Carluke lawyer is making her mark thousands of miles from home with her admission to the New York State Bar.

This is a huge achievement for Ashley Paterson who began her law studies just six years ago and commented this week: “If someone told me back then that after graduating I would go on to qualify as a New York Attorney, I would probably have laughed!”

She decided on a career abroad after a spell studying in Germany and took her transatlantic leap after achieving her Scottish LLB qualification, deciding on what she calls a “‘wild card’ option, studying the law of the US, attempting to pass the New York Bar Exams, and then move Stateside.”

She has now passed all the necessary US exams and has been officially admitted to the New York State Bar, specialising in corporate law.

She intends to complete her ambitions by moving to the States full-time next year. The former Carluke High School pupil said: “I am very excited about my future career and the opportunities that will arise from the path that I have chosen. I am very grateful for the adaptability that a Scots law qualification brings.”