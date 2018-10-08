Biggar saved but Douglas doomed

There was good news and bad news for Clydesdale this week with the Royal Bank of Scotland announcing its threatened Biggar branch would remain open but that it will close its Douglas branch as originally planned.

This will leave Clydesdale with only two RBS branches, the other survivor being Lanark.

The bank’s final decision came following a brief period of reprieve for the two branches after they were earmarked for closure along with many other branches across Scotland at the start of the year.

The mixed news understandably received mixed reactions from local politicians.

Clydesdale’s MSP Aileen Campbell commented: “The announcement that Biggar RBS branch is to remain open is one I welcome. It is testament to the community’s determination to keep this essential facility for rural Clydesdale open. However, this announcement is also tinged with the disappointment that RBS is to close its Douglas branch. I will be seeking to ensure that access to essential banking facilities remain within reach of customers in the Douglas area.”

The Lanark-based regional MSP Claudia Beamish said: “I am delighted that RBS has taken the decision to keep the Biggar branch of RBS open.

“However, the fact remains that while the Tories are congratulating themselves over RBS Biggar remaining open communities across Scotland like Douglas are now without a branch. It is deeply disappointing that within Clydesdale several branches have already been lost.”