Biggar Post Office and shop up for major retailing award

Biggar Post Office at Brownlies of Biggar has been shortlisted for top titles at the forthcoming finals of the Independent Achievers Academy awards, to be announced on November 22.

The store and Post Office at 107 High Street, Biggar, run by Donna and Bruce Morgan, has reached the final in the instore display category.

“It is a small store, but we make theatre with our displays. We are well-known for our extensive whisky and gin stock and displays. When we took on the store 12 years ago we had only three brands of whisky and three of gin!

“We’ve lots, lots more now.”

Brownlies is one of the longest-established local businesses on Biggar High Street and has served generations of patrons.

