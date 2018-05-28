Best in business celebrated at Lanarkshire’s excellence awards

Following months of anticipation, we can now unveil the winners of the 25th Lanarkshire Business Excellence Awards 2018, which showcased the region’s best businesses.

More than 450 guests attended the most prestigious night in the local business calendar at Motherwell Concert Hall.

Hosted by David Farrell, the guests were also entertained by Soundsational Music Choir and Scottish Comedian Daniel Sloss.

The event, hosted by North and South Lanarkshire Councils, also raised over £4200 for two charities Macmillan Cancer Support and St Andrews Hospice.

Councillor Allan Graham, Convener of Enterprise and Housing, North Lanarkshire Council, said: “Lanarkshire businesses are vital to the economy; generating jobs, increasing spend and enabling growth.

“It’s inspiring to listen to and recognise these successful companies’ stories and achievements at the 2018 Lanarkshire Business Awards . Congratulations to all the winners and finalists. Very well deserved.”

Councillor John Anderson, chair of South Lanarkshire Council’s Community and Enterprise Resources Committee, added: “Congratulations to all finalists and especially the 11 winners.

“The wide range of finalists showcases Lanarkshire at its best, and reflects the wealth of successful businesses in Lanarkshire that continue to start up, grow, diversify and go on to trade globally. Well done to all involved in the celebrations.”

Ronnie Smith chief executive of LESL, this year’s main sponsors, said that there had been a fantastic list of finalists for the Lanarkshire Business Excellence Awards.

“The outstanding performance of the winners in their respective fields maintains the high standard of previous years,” he said.

“As always, I am amazed by the enterprise and sheer determination of the businesses based in Lanarkshire! Well done to all!”

AWARD WINNERS

Excellence in Customer Service sponsored by Healthcare Environmental Group – Excel Vending Ltd

Lanarkshire Community Impact sponsored by Roadbridge UK – Healthy Valleys

Lanarkshire’s Family Business sponsored by City Facilities Management Ltd – Masonry Solutions Ltd

Lanarkshire’s Best New Business sponsored by Clyde Gateway – Red Bus Bistro Co Ltd

Developing Lanarkshire’s Young Workforce sponsored by North Lanarkshire’s Working – Ingen Technical Services

Lanarkshire’s Best Food & Drink Provider sponsored by Scotland Food and Drink – MacDuff 1890 (PR Duff Ltd)

Lanarkshire’s Best New Product or Service sponsored by Business Gateway – Mage Control Systems Ltd

John Brinkins Best Visitor Experience sponsored by Visit Lanarkshire – Holiday Inn Express Hamilton

Lanarkshire’s Best Business (0-25 employees) sponsored by Highlander International Recycling – The Optical Factory

Lanarkshire’s Best Business (26 employees or more) sponsored by UK Steel Enterprise– Highlander International Recycling

Special Recognition Awards sponsored by Media Scotland – George Bell, The Bell Group