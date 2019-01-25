Are doubts over Lanark BID groundless?

With the voting underway to decide if Lanark becomes a Business Improvement District (BID), attempts have been made to allay doubts over how useful it will be in boosting the town’s fortunes.

In the week that the Lanimer Commitee formally threw its support behind BID, Lanark Community Development Trust chair Sylvia Russell stated: “I have heard some people comment that a BID isn’t necessary in Lanark as the Development Trust is already doing a great deal to improve the town. This concerns me greatly.

“As chairman of the Trust I am proud of what we have achieved so far. However, our funds are very limited, just think how much more could be done with £1 million pounds which will be available should the BID go ahead.”

The chair of the Lanimer Committee, John Dickman, stated: “The prosperity of Lanark depends on the interface and interaction between its business and the community. Businesses, in return, can exploit opportunities through community activities, to help make trade in the town a more attractive prospect. Few towns have an atmosphere such as Lanark enjoys when everything and everyone come together. The town knows well what community spirit feels like. It just needs a little push from all sides to feel that all year round.”

A BID scheme involves all businesses in a town paying into a central ‘pot’ to pay for steps to improve the town centre and to run events and campaigns to promote the area and attract visitors and tourists to it.