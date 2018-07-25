Archie’s back on very familiar territory

Lanark’s market operators Lawrie and Symington didn’t have to show ‘new’ employee Archie Hamilton around the premises when he recently started work as the firm’s new head of sheep sales.

That is because Lanarkian Archie has family connections with the Lanark market dating back decades and was himself employed there as a youth. His father worked with the company for 30 years and Archie did his auctioneer training there.

He comes back to Lawrie and Symington in this vital role having performed a similar job for C&D Auction Marts for the past decade-and-a-half.

He will be in charge of the sale of around 200,000 sheep annually at Lanark and the 55,000 sold through the firm’s Forfar mart. He intends to see these figures increase during his time in charge.

He said: “I have very fond memories from my time here before and as it is my local mart and I am highly invested in seeing the business succeed.

“The facilities here are second to none and the company is ripe with potential to make it the go-to-destination for the sheep trade.”