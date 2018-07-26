A buyer found at long last for hospital site?

After lying vacant for nearly two decades, could a buyer have finally been found for the former Law Hospital site?

When ‘The Law’ was replaced by the then-new Wishaw General Hospital in 2001, nearly all the old hopital buildings were demolished and hopes were high that the vast site would be quickly redeveloped.

At the height of the housing boom, a developer proposed a vast new private estate of around 600 new homes, creating what would have been virtually a new village.

However the scheme never became a reality after disagreements over who should provide water and sewerage serices to the site and the crash of 2008 seemed to put paid to any hopes of a quick redevelopment of the land.

Now “Under Offer” signs have been added to the “For Sale” boards at the site, being marketed on NHS Lanarkshire’s behalf by a property firm.

The Gazette contacted NHS Lanarkshire to confirm that a bid had been made for the land but were told that commercial confidentially meant they could reveal little at the moment.

Their spokesman, however, stressed that none of the jobs at the remaining NHS administrative building on the site, Law House, would be affected by any future development.