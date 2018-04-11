£101m boost to local economy?

An initiative that prioritises local communities and businesses is well on the way to delivering an estimated £101million boost to the South Lanarkshire economy.

Connect2Renewables (C2R) was launched in 2014 by Banks Renewables with the support of local communities in South Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire Council, and seeks to maximise the social and economic benefits of the Company’s wind farm developments in the local area.

With construction of the Kype Muir Wind Farm well underway, it is now estimated that the project will be worth more than £100million to the local economy.

To date nearly £20million of contracts have been awarded to firms based within 20 miles of the wind farm location.

Colin Anderson, development director of Banks Renewables, said: “We’re very proud to know that the work we carry out will have long lasting and significant benefits for the local area.

“A key part of Connect2Renewables is to ensure we use as many local contractors as possible, as we know this has a hugely positive knock on effect for the local economy and the people living and working there.

“The construction of Kype Muir Wind Farm will positively contribute to the area for a generation, with local community groups, shops, businesses and individuals seeing tangible benefits.”