Burgh’s Best Gardens of 2018

The Royal Burgh of Lanark Community Council has accounced the winners of its Strictly Come Gardening event.

The award winners are: Large Garden - Lorna Seath and Jill Murie of Albany Drive; Small/Medium Garden - Alistair and Barbara Gunn of Wheatland Drive with runner-up Emma Dawson of Waterloo Drive; Courtyard/Container Garden - Drew Towse of Westport House with runner-up Jim and Helen Cockburn of Delves Road.

Best large garden winner Lanark 2018

The community council warmly congratulates the winners and thanks all who entered the event and thank the judges from the Lanark Garden Club for their time and expertise.