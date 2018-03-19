Broughton Farmers donations total an incredible £252,000!

Broughton Farmers annual Charity Dance, held this year in January raised the amazing sum of £16,000 which will be donated to 11 different Cancer Charities, the majority of them local.

The dance, which has has been running since 1965 has raised a remarkable £252,262. The dances started with just a few local farmers who donated the leftover drinks kitty at the end of the night to charity, and ever since, the event has just grown.

Each year’s dance includes a raffle and auction, with a huge variety of goods going under the hammer. Thanks to the huge generosity of both local and national businesses who support the evening, this year’s auction saw half a pig, Case tractor five day hire and a Scotch Mule ewe with twin lambs at foot all going under the hammer.

Organisers said that the generosity of those supporting their causes never ceases to amaze.