Brexit? What Brexit asks park rescuers

While the rest of the nation debates the big Brexit question, the hard-working team toiling to restore Lanark’s Castlebank Park had nothing but warm feelings towards our European cousins this week.

That is because, on Thursday, the park’s project to create a Horticultural Centre out of a once derelict outbuilding was named runner-up in a European Network for Rural Development award competition against 175 other projects across the continent, Lanark’s being one of only two British nominations.

Celebrating back home with the Castlebank team, Sylvia Russell, chair of Lanark Community Development Trust, travelled to Brussels for the conference and awards ceremony.

She said: “Castlebank Park has always been a beautiful public park until fairly recently when it had been neglected and left to become overgrown and inaccessible. We have been very lucky to have such dedicated volunteers to transform it and there are now lots of visitors to the park. We are over the moon to have received such an important award, recognising the project on an international scale.”