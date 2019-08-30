Braveheart spirit lives on in Lanark

The 35th annual celebration of the life and achievements of Lanark’s most famous resident, William Wallace, took place on Saturday.

The annual Wallace Day commemoration, now run by the SNP, saw the now-traditional march by participants from near where ‘The Braveheart’ reputedly worshipped and wed at Old St Kentigerns to where it is said that he lived locally, in his wife Marion Braidfute’s home in the Castlegate.

This year’s parade was led by a contingent of the Saor Alba Pipe Band. At the small memorial stone where that house once stood and overlooked by the famous Wallace statue in Lanark Steeple, SNP councillor David Shearer welcomed the participants and guests.

West End makar Les Hunter recited his own poetic tribute to the hero and this was followed by this year’s keynote Guardian’s Address. It was delivered by newspaper columnist Paul Kavanagh, aka ‘The Ginger Dug’ who was accompanied by his own real namesake pet.

The main theme of his speech was that Scotland could and should stand on its own feet.

This was followed by the annual wreath-laying and patriotic songs and music. All then headed for a Gaelic fair at Greyfriars Church Hall.