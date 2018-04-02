Blind man plans to walk 1000 miles to raise awareness of eye disease - and he’ll be passing through Clydesdale

A blind man is passing through the area next month on a walking challenge - Land’s End to John O’Groats, nearly 1000 miles in seven weeks!

Julian Jackson will be guided along the route by friends and joined by colleagues, members of the public, representatives from the voluntary sector and patient support groups, as he attempts to not only raise awareness and understanding of sight loss, but to drive vision and eye health up the public health agenda and promote the critical role that eye research plays in the prevention of sight loss. Julian is also aiming to establish an eye research fund and to support UK based centres of excellence in retaining the best staff in the field of eye research.

You can find out more about Julian and his walk at: www.bigblindwalk.com, where regular updates will let the public know his exact whereabouts on certain dates.