Biscuit firm offers a Lanimer sweetener

It’s hard to believe that Lanimer Day 2019 is just over a month away but it’s true.

And the Lanimer Committee is celebrating the good news that the town’s biggest private employer, Border Biscuits, has made a cash contribution to the celebrations that should help the Procession on Thursday June 6 to have more ‘local content’ than in recent years.

The money has allowed the organisers to up the funding it offers to entries to the various categories in big parade.

It is hoped that this will encourage more ‘first timers’ to enter the Procession.

The Procession Convener Loraine Swan commented this week: “This year’s Lanimer procession is shaping up to be bigger than ever – with a variety of entries big and small being skilfully constructed in hidden locations around the town.

“Thanks to the generous grant funding from local business Border Biscuits, we are delighted to announce that, for this year, the support towards costs from the Lanimer Committee to each entrant receives will be increased by 40 per cent.

“The Lanimer Committee is extremely grateful for this support and hope that this will help make this years Lanimer Procession a stunner!

“The Lanimer Procession Sub Committee is still keen to welcome any newcomers to the procession, be they individuals, or groups. Entries can range from fancy dress, to push-pull ‘lorries’ to fully motorised lorries; ALL are very welcome, big and small.

“Again, with the generous support of Border Biscuits, the Lanimer Committee is able to offer an increased ‘newcomer’ support with costs for starting up in addition so support with costs of their entry.

“We appreciate that Lanimers is fast approaching – so if any newcomers would like to participate in this years procession, can they please contact me on 07964 041 374 or lanimers.ls@gmail.com ) by Friday.”