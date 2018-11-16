Be a boffin for a day in Biggar

On Friday the people of Biggar will be able to see for themselves how the money they give to cancer research is used.

Biggar Muinicipal Hall will be the venue for a special event organised by the Local Committee of Cancer Research UK.

The ‘Be a Scientist’ event between 2pm and 8pm will see one of the charity’s researchers based at the Cancer Research UK Edinburgh Centre talk about their work and then everyone can engage with the science exercises and activities set up in the hall.

Rowan Main, local fundraising manager, Cancer Research UK said: “Well done to the Biggar Local Committee for organising this fascinating day with something for all ages to take part in and be a scientist!

“Sadly, over 80 people in Scotland are diagnosed every day with cancer and thanks to the generosity of supporters here, Cancer Research UK was able to invest nearly £35 million in Scotland last year on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

“Thanks to the generosity of the public, Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of progress that has seen cancer survival in the UK double in the last 40 years. Please come along and take part in our Be a Scientist Day, teas and coffees available.”

Cancer Research UK supports research into all aspects of cancer.