‘Bags of help’ for first responders

Lanark Community First Responders are delighted with the recent donation of £4,000 from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

The supermarket chain use the money raised by the sale of carrier bags to fund local projects in communities.

And, for the group, it is money which will be put to very good use - in the purchase of a second responder bag.

Co-ordinator Richard Price commented on the donation saying: “It’s a wonderful gesture from Tesco’s customers who decided to support us in order that we can continue to provide a service to the people of Clydesdale while an ambulance is on route. It has been so rewarding to have such support locally and we are grateful that they have recognised the importance of the service I, and my volunteer team provide to the area.”

Richard is aso appealing to Lanarkians to help fill gaps left in the first responder service and to consider putting their names forward as a volunteer providing the town with critical medical cover and potentially save the lives of their fellow residents.

Those interested in learning more or becoming a responder, be it on the front line or in a support role, should give Richard a call for an initial chat on: 07929 348031.

The Scottish Ambulance Service website also has a helpful page on the community first responder service. This can be accessed at: http://www.scottishambulance.com/YourCommunity/responders.aspx.