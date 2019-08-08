Back to the future for town’s reboot

One of Carluke’s oldest surviving buildings, the High Mill, is to be part of the new ‘heart’ of the town.

On Saturday townsfolk are being invited to come to the 218-year-old former windmill to survey and pass judgement on the plans to restore it and its outbuildings.

They will form a new cultural centre for music and theatre performances, event space which could be used by local groups and for family occasions, and a learning hub containing workshop spaces, meeting rooms, facilities and education equipment suitable for all ages and backgrounds.

Work on what will be surrounding community gardens began this week.

According to the Carluke Development Trust, visitors to an open day between noon and 4pm on Saturday “will be able to see the full potential and size of the site”.

Individuals and groups from the local community can now begin to visualise how they can become involved.

A Trust spokesperson said: “In tandem with the start of the work on the new community garden, we are creating funding bids to support the next stage of the Carluke High Mill development, i.e. the restoration/conservation of the Mill tower, buildings and machinery.”

The project architects, Simpson and Brown, will soon have a plan suitable for an application for planning permission to South Lanarkshire Council.

Added the spokesperson: “Simpson and Brown have incorporated views already expressed in our previous Carluke Conversation events.

“The main themes were that the High Mill should be a place where Carluke’s rich heritage and culture can be promoted, celebrated and made more accessible for residents and visitors to the area,” they added.