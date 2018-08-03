Back to its origins for the Wallace Day commemoration?

This year’s Wallace Day march and commemoration in Lanark will take place on Saturday, August 18.

Those taking part are asked to assemble at the St Kentigerns (Lanark) Cemetery entrance on Hyndford Road at 10am in readiness to march off at 10.30am.

The march will, once again, be led by Stonehouse Pipe Band and will take the route Ladyacre Road, Bannatyne Street, High Street to the Wallace Monument at the head of the Castlegate and close to the famous statue of The Braveheart on Lanark Steeple.

There will be the usual wreath-layings, music, singing of patriotic songs and the traditional highlight of the event, The Guardian’s Address, will be given this year by Dr Phillipa Whitford, the SNP member of Parliament for Central Ayrshire and surgeon.

After the ceremony, participants are invited to go down to Greyfriars Church Hall for some more traditional music and poetry plus tea and cakes at the Clydesdale Community Gaelic Initiative’s Open Day.

Although the commemoration is now organised by the SNP, the Gazette understands that folk of all political parties or none will be made most welcome to come along to pay homage to a hero for all Scotland.

For a long period following its founding in the 1980s, the event was organised by the politically neutral Wallace Society.

However, it had to hand it over to the SNP when it looked as if the annual gathering was in danger of lapsing.