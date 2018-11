Due to circumstances beyond the Gazette’s control, we were unable to carry photos of November 11’s Carluke Remembrance parade and commemoration in last week’s edition.

Now, thanks to a lot of help from Eric Warren and the Carluke Parish Historical Society, we can put matters right.

The VC is almost the towns logo!

Of course, at the heart of this centenary of the Armistice, was pride in the town’s three Victoria Cross winners, two of them from World War 1.

Carluke folk turned out in force to take part in the Remembrance commemoration