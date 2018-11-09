An early start to Lanark ‘s homage

Lanark’s preparations to mark the centenary of the Armistice which brought World War One to an end are now complete.

The commemoration on Remembrance Sunday, November 11 has been organised by the Rev Bryan Kerr of Lanark Community Council.

He has arranged for pipers to play a lament at various locations around the burgh at 7am. The Centenary Remembrance Service will begin at St Nicholas Church at 10.30am, followed by a parade to the Memorial Hall for the traditional wreath-layings.

The Lanark and Carluke Choral Union will perform a Remembrance concert at Lanark Tolbooth at 6.40 pm.