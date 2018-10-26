All you need to know about this year’s Lanark, Biggar and Peebles Foal Show

One of the most popular events in the local equestrian calendar takes place on Saturday at the Lanark Agricultural Centre.

It is the 79th annual Lanark, Biggar and Peebles Foal Show and, as ever, Clydesdale is a very appropriate venue as it features the breed of horse which took its name from this area.

The show annually attracts and entry of around 40 young Clydesdales, many of the younger foals making their show debut at Lanark.

Entry for spectators is free with admission from 9am, and judging starting at 10,30am.

This year’s judge will be Ali Christie from Balfron and a show catalogue will be available on the day, listing the entrants, their ages and owners.

The centre’s snack bar, restaurant and refreshment bar will be open to all and there will be a raffle and a lucky catalogue prize.

A spokeswoman for the show said: “Clydesdales of all ages will be competing in their respective classes, but the show concentrates on foals born in the current year.

“Classes will be split between colts and fillies, and juniors and seniors. Please show your support by coming along to see our native breed.”