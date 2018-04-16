Ali’s terrified of heights!

Lanark’s Alison Turley has been fund-raising again, and this time she says it was the most terrifying thing she has undertaken.

Alison, who was raising funds for Ronald McDonald House in Glasgow, is scared of heights which makes her zipslide across the River Clyde all the more remarkable.

So far she has managed to raise £480 for the charity, which relies on donations and fund-raising to keep the house running for families who have critically ill children in hospital so that they can be close to their child.

Alison said: “We stayed with them for a month last summer when our daughter Clare was critically ill and it was a great comfort to be near. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me so far and my just giving page is still open for donations at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-turley.”