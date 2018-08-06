Agri-Culture Club on song

The Lanark-based Farmers and Farmers Wives Choirs have just released a single to highlight an all-too-common rural scourge.

Most folk outside the world of farming, especially town and city dwellers, think of it as an idyllic lifestyle, out in the fresh air, tending animals in the glorious Scottish countryside.

However, in truth, the statistics show that farming families are very prone to mental health problems.

Explained the Choirs’ conductor, music teacher and farmer’s wife Kate Picken: “One of the many challenges in life is taking care of our mental health and well-being which is often overlooked in the farming community.

“It is well known that farming is a higher risk occupation for experiencing mental health problems and we wanted to send out a positive message of hope and encouragement, that it’s ok to not be ok and help is at hand.

“Our message to help raise awareness of mental health issues is delivered through the beautiful lyrics in the Ward Thomas hit song ‘Carry You Home’, rehearsed and recorded by the choirs in Lanark.”

She added: “Although our aim is predominantly to raise awareness in the farming community, the message in the song is for everyone who struggles with mental health issues.”

On behalf of the choirs, she thanked George Stark of Forth for his help with the project. ‘Carry You Home’ Farmers & Farmers Wives Choirs’ video is on YouTube and the song is available on itunes, spotify and Amazon. Proceeds will go to Farm Safety Foundation.