A new Carluke group get off to a clean start

A brand new Carluke organisation joined forces with a long-established one at the weekend to carry out a major Spring Clean in one of the town’s best-loved ‘green spaces’.

It was the very first such event organised by the Burn Road Residents Association and members of Milton Rovers FC turned from being players to supporters to give this new ‘club’ a helping hand.

The joint forces spent Sunday giving a much-needed facelift to the Burn Road Green Space and Burn Area.

A spokeswoman for the Association said: “We wanted to do this for many reasons such as making our community a cleaner and better place to live.

“Also building relationships with our neighbours be they home owners or property renters, building partnerships, getting the unwanted fly-tipping and rubbish off our greenspace also getting people outside, bringing people together, having fun, enjoying the greespace on our doorstep – and hearing the burn run freely again!”

While doing the local environment a power of good, residents seemed to enjoy the comradeship thoroughly, Jenna of Burn Road stating: “There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about. The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”

Another local, Gary, commented: “It was great to see residents and Milton Rovers pull together.”

His neighbour John added: “BBRA and Milton Rovers bagged their first Spring Clean together. Hopefully we’re top of the league when it comes to community building. This is the first step towards many great things.”

Stephen McLaughlin, Milton Rovers Secretary, stated: “All at Milton Rovers would like to thank everyone at BRRA for having invited us this afternoon.

“Thank you for hospitality and for having made us feel so very welcome. We are delighted to have helped in supporting our local community.”

The Association wishes to thank not only the Rovers but others who backed Sunday’s efforts.

These include Greggs for providing a food voucher to keep energy levels up, Tesco for providing snacks and water.

Also Keep Scotland Beautiful for support and tabards, South Lanarkshire Council for litter picking equipment and the Carluke Development Trust for its continued backing and for the loan of a much-welcome gazebo.