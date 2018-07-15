A Lanark musician couldn’t believe her ears after lifting the phone - to find President Trump on the other end!

A local musician and piano teacher got the surprise of her life yesterday (sunday, July 15) when she received the call from the President of the USA.

Shenna Fox, who it’s fair to say, is, by her own admission, an empassioned supporter of Donald Trump got the call at 12.18pm yesterday while the President was at his Turnberry Hotel.

The Gazette learnt of the call from a confidential source, however has since spoken with Ms Fox who has confirmed the phone call did indeed take place.

She spoke exclusively to us saying: “I was called by the President yesterday afternoon for a private chat. I want to keep the details of the conversation private but he is appreciative of anyone who supports him even if it’s more personal than political. He thanked me. He does have a great love for Scotland and said he has enjoyed his visit to the UK when meeting the Queen was, he mentioned, the highlight of his short trip.”

Ms Fox, who is regularly retweeted by the President, regularly comes under fire for her open support via her Twitter account @realshennafox, but it hasn’t stopped her from sticking her neck out with her endorsements of Donald Trump’s tweets and vice-versa.

In fact, her welcome to the UK tweet on July 19 was almost immediately retweeted by the President.

Demonstration by members of Stand up to Racism Glasgow at Trump Turnberry Hotel

She also commented while retweeting the President on Sunday afternoon: “Considering the way Donald Trump has been treated by press and some of the people in the UK over the past 2 days it is very gracious and professional of President Trump to describe the US-UK relationship as the ‘highest level of special’.”

It seems that a Lanark musician and the most powerful leader of any nation have their very own level of special.