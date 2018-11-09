‘A Happy Haven in Forth greets special guests

The Haven, a registered charity which provides support to people affected by a range of life-limiting illnesses through their centre in Forth, welcomed some special guests recently.

Two of The Haven’s funders, The Big Lottery Fund and SSE, were keen to come along to the centre to see just how their valuable support is going towards helping the people of Clydesdale through the services provided there.

The Big Lottery Fund provides funding support for these services and Barry McCormack and Emma Whitfield from the Big Lottery Fund and Aileen Campbell MSP visited to see the ways that the charity’s three years funding is helping The Haven.

The team was also delighted to welcome Lord Jack McConnell along with Lindsay Dougan and Morven Smith from SSE to the Forth centre.

SSE, a former steel industry area charity, also provides funding to this centre and their support has enabled The Haven to develop and sustain its services.

Louise Gardner, service development co-ordinator at The Haven said: “It was fantastic to welcome two of our funders and their guests to our centre last week.

“We were delighted to tell them about our progress towards our aspiration of delivering a wider range of specialist Haven services from our vibrant hub in Forth to more people and how with their longer term funding support, we’ll be able to continue to reach out across rural communities.

“With their funding we will be able to work alongside people living in rural communities, continue to shape and deliver services which help people to to manage the impact of life limiting illness,” she added.