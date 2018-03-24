Scottish Labour has called for a full fox hunting ban ahead of a rally at Holyrood today.

The party’s Rural Economy Spokesperson Colin Smyth will be taking part in the march and speaking at the rally where he will give a commitment that Labour will be backing moves to close all the loopholes in the existing legislation.

Smyth will call on the SNP government to bring forward legislation that not only implements all of the recommendations from the recent review by Lord Bonomy but goes further by scrapping the loophole that allows mounted hunts to flush out foxes and reducing the number of dogs used in all exemptions to two.The local South Scotland MSP will be addressing the rally setting how the current legislation does not go far enough to stop fox hunting across Scotland.

Colin Smyth said: “The current legislation aimed to end the abhorrent practise of hunting with dogs but it is clear that loopholes exist and hunts have gone out of their way to ignore the law both in letter and spirit.”

“The recommendations in the recent Scottish government review carried out by Lord Bonomy don’t go far enough.”

“That’s why Labour is pressing the government to go beyond Bonomy and bring forward urgent proposals to close existing loopholes.

“From lifting the ban on tail docking to failing to agree to Labour’s proposals to consult on a ban on snaring, the SNP government is failing on animal welfare. It’s time ministers listened to the public, starting by delivering a full ban on hunting. We need to put a stop to hunting once and for all.”