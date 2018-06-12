Youngsters take to the hills for annual hike

More than 30 teams from the Boys’ Brigade, Girls Brigade and Scouts Scotland tested their stamina and team-building building skills at the weekend in the annual Kilbryde Hike.

Held among the hills near Crawfordjohn, the hike is run by the BBs and is a competitive two-day adventure for the competitors who must be self-sufficient and navigate between checkpoints over open moorland, forest and countryside in timed sections.

In the senior categories, teams covered a gruelling 29 miles and also had to negotiate a series of additional checkpoint incidents, including two water-based challenges.

Winning this year’s senior category was a team from 2nd East Kilbride BB Company, based in the town’s South Parish Church.

In the ‘Expedition’ category, which covers a 20-mile route, another team from 2nd East Kilbride, also clinched the title.

Teams from 25th Stirling BB company, based in Dunblane, triumphed in the Junior title and also in the ‘Incidents’ category for their problem solving skills at the checkpoint challenges.

John Sharp, director for the BB in Scotland, presented the trophies and medals to the winning teams and commended all those who had taken part.

He said: “Many congratulations to everyone who took part in this year’s Kilbryde Hike, especially the winning teams.

“Taking part in the Kilbryde Hike is an achievement in itself. It takes determination, teamwork and a great deal of preparation.

“Whilst there will be many sore legs this week, I am sure that all the young people and the team of adult volunteers will look back at the weekend with a great sense of satisfaction.”

The Kilbryde Hike, which this year involved 125 youngsters from across Scotland, has been running for the past 49 years and during that time has given 8000 young people aged between 11 and 18 the chance to build team work, resilience and their expedition skills.

It welcomes young people from other organisations, including from Girls’ Brigade Scotland, Girlguiding and Scouts Scotland as well as schools.