Twist and Shout from London to Lanark

Audience members can be transported back to the 60s next month when an all-star cast direct from London’s West End will perform in Lanark.

Lanark Memorial Hall will be the venue for Twist and Shout, a show that will transport the audience from the explosion of Brit-pop in 1962 to the era of Flower Power and free love of the late 1960s.

A four-piece band will be joined onstage by six singers and dancers to present songs such as She Loves You, Glad All Over and Shout, as well as much more from artists ranging from Herman’s Hermits to The Rolling Stones to Gerry and the Pacemakers.

The night of 60s nostalgia will take place on Sunday, June 24, at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £18 (£17 for concessions) and are available online at www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01555 667999.