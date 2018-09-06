Town centre safer thanks to BID cash

The Carluke Business Improvement District (BID) group has installed another four-camera CCTV system in the town town centre to improve the coverage at the main junction through it.

Carluke BID chair, Brian Clark, said: “Carluke BID works regularly with the police to help identify and discourage criminal behaviour in Carluke town centre through access to the BID’s CCTV network which now covers most of the heart of the town.

“Consultation with businesses, organisations and the public identified a clear need for action on public safety and CCTV was identified as a key priority”

“Our businesses and organisations have now invested over £13,000 in helping improve public safety and the perception of public safety in the BID Area, and among our community.

“This commitment will continue as we review CCTV coverage on a regular basis and in response to individual incidents.”

He added: “Recent tragic events in Carluke have shown that no matter how much time the police devote to Carluke, CCTV offers a significant additional resource to the police for helping investigations into serious criminal activity.

“Carluke BID is very keen to maintain this strong working relationship,” added Mr Clark.