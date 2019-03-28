Tom tells and sells his squirrel tale

Biggar-based artist and musician Tom Sudall is about to add yet another profession to his CV - games inventor.

Multi-talented Tom has already attracted the support of the government’s Creative Scotland agency for his new, two-player “Squirrel Game”.

He intends to manufacture and distribute the hand-crafted pocket-sized board game, aiming it at young players and families.

Tom, who operates all his interests under the ‘umbrella’ name of Format 15, has now launched a crowdfunding appeal to get “Squirrel” out into a potentially highly lucrative market. The cash raised would be used to manufacture the initial batch of 150 games.

He told the Gazette: “In the past I have promoted countless small-scale music, art and gaming events from gigs and exhibitions to children’s art workshops and board game playtesting sessions.

“ I hope this campaign will help to build my reputation as a game designer and artist and will give me a platform from which to launch and promote further games and related products like game making workshops.” Tom’s crowdfunding page can be found on Kickstarter.com and will be open until April 11.