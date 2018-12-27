The Haven enjoys funding boost

Yuletide celebrations came early for Forth’s Haven, the charity which provides support to people affected by a range of life limiting illnesses and to their family members and carers.

The centre recently held two highly successful fundraisers to help with its vital work.

At the end of November, The Haven held their first ever Afternoon Tea.

The event was held in the beautiful surroundings of Lanark Golf Club and entertainment was provided by local ukulele band, The Dukes of Uke.

Over 70 members of the Clydesdale community attended and all in the event raised an incredible £1,146.30 for the charity.

The Haven also held a Christmas Fayre open day at the centre in Forth on Friday, December 7 which was open to the local community. Guests enjoyed carol singing from Forth Primary School as well as tea, coffee and home baking.

There was also a selection of Christmas crafts and gifts which were donated by Haven clients as well as a raffle and tombola. The event raised a massive £1,008, the highest ever total from any of the previous centre events, with Christmas crafts and gifts still available to purchase from the centre over the next week.

Karen Boyd, Community Engagement co-ordinator at The Haven Forth said: “We can’t thank the local community enough for taking The Haven to their hearts and supporting us in this way.

“To raise over £2,000 from these two events has been absolutely incredible and will go towards helping us to sustain and shape our services to meet the needs of the Clydesdale community.”

For more information, visit www.thehavencentre.com. Alternatively you can call 01555 811 846 or email forth@thehavencentre.com.

The Haven will be closed for the Christmas break until Monday, January 7.