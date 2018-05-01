Soul Legends in Lanark

Whether you’re a Soul Man, a Natural Woman, or just a plain old Sex Machine you will be delighted by the news that the smash-hit spectacular Soul Legends show is coming to Lanark Memorial Hall.

The live show brings to life the hits of Barry White, George Benson, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Tina Turner, Lionel Richie, Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire, and more, all in soulsational style.

So all aboard the Entertainers soul train for an unforgettably smooth musical journey from its 60s origins, to present day, via all the classic 70s and 80s floor-fillers.

You’ll be on your feet reliving your favourite soul anthems: Respect, Ain’t Nobody, Knock On Wood, Midnight Hour, You’re My First My Last My Everything, Best Of My Love, River Deep Mountain High, Ain’t No Stopping Us Now, Beat It, I Feel Good, Three Times a Lady, Get Down On It, and more.

The hits just keep on coming.

Tickets for the show on Saturday 12th May are available now priced at £25 or £23 concession.

Tickets are on sale at Lanark Memorial Hall or contact the South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture box office on 01555 667999 or book online at www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk.