Secure future for landmark building

A unique 18th century architectural survival has been taken into community ownership to help to safeguard its future.

The A-listed Carluke High Mill is the most complete windmill of its type in Scotland and last week was handed over to the Carluke Development Trust which will administer the 1.2-acre site, which also includes a former market garden.

Community ownership has been made possible with a grant from the Scottish Land Fund, a contribution from the public donations gathered by the Carluke High Mill Steering Group and a generous donation of the Mill machinery from the site’s previous owner, James Stevenson-Hamilton.

Tom Sneddon, trust chairman, said: “Carluke Development Trust and our partner the Carluke High Mill Development Group, who have been involved in this process for a number of years, are absolutely thrilled to have completed the process of bringing this important historic site into community ownership.

“The work has only just begun and we and our partners are committed to developing the land to create a community green space that will provide new training, employment and volunteering opportunities and the longer term aim of bringing the mill buildings back into a working state.”

Mr Sneddon also explained that the trust had, as part of last year’s Carluke Conversation, sought the views of local communities, who had responded with a approval of more than 90 per cent for the purchase of the site.

CDT will in the next month begin the second Carluke Conversation which will seek the views, thoughts and ideas of Carluke’s communities on the continuing use of the site and in particular how these communities would like to see the mill and building develop.

Mr Sneddon added: “Let’s develop Carluke’s National Treasure together. Look out for Carluke Conversation 2, we want your thoughts on a way forward for the mill and on other issues related to the town, so please get involved.”