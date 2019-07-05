Road to remain closed into next year

A road in Clydesdale will remain closed until next year to ensure the safety of the public, amid concerns about a boundary wall.

Mousemill Road near Kirkfieldbank was recently closed to allow site investigation works to take place. Those investigations have increased the council’s concerns over the safety of the wall and the road will now remain closed until March 2020. The council has been monitoring the wall for several years.

Chairman of South Lanarkshire Council’s community and enterprise resources committee, Councillor John Anderson, said: “Unfortunately we have no choice but to extend this closure to allow us to fully examine all our options.

“We do not take this course of action lightly and, while we understand that this will inconvenience road users and local farmers, the safety of the travelling public must be our first priority. We are endeavouring to bring forward a solution as quickly as possible.”

A signed diversion route is in place and will be via West Nemphlar Road, A73 Lanark Road, Steels Cross, A72 Lanark to Kirkfieldbank and vice versa. Cyclist and pedestrian access will be maintained on Mousemill Road.