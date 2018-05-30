Quiz night to boost Marie Curie funds

Marie Curie’s Clydesdale fund-raising group is hosting a quiz night on June 22 at the Masonic Lodge in Carluke to raise money for the charity.

It will also feature a raffle, offering a number of tempting prizes from from Rangers FC, Glenton Holidays and Virgin Trains.

Stephen Pennells, a member of the group, is taking part to show his support for the charity following the death of his wife Carol in Marie Curie’s Edinburgh hospice last year.

Carol was diagnosed with Sporadic CJD and passed away in the hospice a few weeks later surrounded by her family.

Stephen, from Forth, said: “The staff in the hospice treated Carol with such dignity and respect. Since then, Marie Curie has helped me come to terms with losing her. Every day, the hospice staff tended to her every need – they even did her make-up so she could feel as normal as possible”.

As well as supporting Stephen through Carol’s illness, Marie Curie provided continuous contact in the months following his wife’s death.

He said: “After Carol passed away, I have continued to go to Marie Curie’s bereavement support group which has helped me come to terms with her death.” Stephen has also fundraised throughout the year and will be jetting off to China to take part in Marie Curie’s trek along the Great Wall.

Fundraising groups play a vital role in local communities by taking part in Marie Curie’s fundraising campaigns such as the Great Daffodil Appeal, Blooming Great Tea Party and other yearly collections.

They also act as ambassadors, helping to spread the word about the work of the charity and encouraging and supporting local people, clubs and organisations to fundraise too. Across the UK, groups of volunteers meet regularly to organise and support fundraising activities in their local communities.

The quiz night begins at 7pm and will cost £5 per person for teams of up to four people.

Further information and tickets are available from community fundraiser Georgia Ramplin on 07730 619485.