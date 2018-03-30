Picture Gallery: Anything Goes at Lanark Memorial Hall

More than 600 people who packed into Lanark Memorial Hall on Friday and Saturday did not leave disappointed.

For they were once again treated to an exceptional show by Lanark Amateur Musical Society (LAMS).

The cast and crew first performed Anything Goes back in 2001.

But, with new blood in the 30 strong-cast, the musical first written in the 1930s in no way felt dated.

LAMS Melissa Reilly said the 40 strong cast and crew loved every minute of the performances – almost as much as the audiences!

“It’s one of the biggest casts we’ve had in a few years,” she said, “but we’ve been rehearsing since October so everyone was pretty much word perfect!

“It may be almost 100 years old but the comedy is still relevant today and there’s a good few catchy numbers too.

“So it’s great fun for us to perform, as well as for the audience to watch.

Anything Goes follows the story of Billy Crocker, a stowaway who is in love with heiress Hope Harcourt – but she’s engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and Public Enemy#13 Moonface Martin aid Billy in his quest to win his girl’s heart. But does he?

Cole Porter’s magical score from 1934 introduced such songs as Anything Goes, You’re the Top and I Get a Kick Out of You, an apt opener for the show.

And if the reviews on LAMS Facebook page are anything to go by, people certainly did get a kick out of this year’s show!

The society’s committee will decide in June which production LAMS members will rehearse for the 2019 show next March.

Rehearsals will again begin in October and new blood is always welcome.

Melissa added: “There were eight new cast members this year, with some younger ones coming from the panto to join in.

“We were delighted to see so many new faces and would be happy to welcome more.”

Anyone interested should visit the LAMS website or Facebook page.