Nicole is a top mover and cocktail shaker

A Lanark cocktail afficianado has just been named as the BACARDÍ Legacy Cocktail 12th UK winner.

Now in its second decade of inspiring and supporting bartenders from across the globe, the competition has named Scottish bartender Nicole Sykes as its overall winner with her ‘Ladder’ cocktail.

She will now travel to Miami to compete against 40 bartenders at the finals in May.

Already an accomplished bartender at Satan’s Whisker in London, Nicole has previously worked behind the bar in Lyaness (London), Voodoo Rooms and The Voyage of Buck (Edinburgh).

Speaking about her success at the UK final, Nicole said: “Taking part in BACARDÍ Legacy has long been an ambition of mine and so to be chosen to represent the UK at this year’s global final feels surreal.

“The standard was set so high by my fellow finalists who are all so accomplished in their own right. I feel grateful that we’ve had the chance to get to know one another as individuals and learn from each other. I’m excited to see what the next phase of the competition brings and to take ‘Ladder’ to a global stage and am looking forward to Miami.”