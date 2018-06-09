Nan drops in to support CHAS

A well-known local charity fund-raiser is swapping tea for adrenaline in her latest bid to raise cash for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

While Nan Kirk usually hosts events such as coffee mornings, lunches and garden parties in her continuing efforts to boost the charity’s coffers, next month she will be taken right out of her comfort zone when she abseils from the Forth Bridge.

Nan, who will be 70 this year, is afraid of heights but is taking a very practical approach to facing that fear to tackle the 165-foot drop to terra firma at the South Queensferry end of the structure. Organised by South Queensferry Rotary Club, Nan tried to sign up for last year’s event but was too late so this year she applied early.

She said: “I saw it again this year and just registered. It’s totally out of my comfort zone but my discomfort is only going to last a short time, but families with children with life-changing illnesses are living with that worry every day.”

Nan, from Stonebyres, has supported the charity since its campaign in the mid-1990s to provide its first hospice, Rachel House at Kinross. Since then she and her friends have raised around £75,000 for the charity and this time has set herself a target of £1000.

She added: “My family think I’m crazy but are supporting me. As I said to one of the organisers, I think ‘dope on a rope’ about describes it!”

Donation’s to Nan’s appeal can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nan-kirk